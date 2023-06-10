Motorcyclist Hurt in Crash in Paynesville Saturday Morning

Motorcyclist Hurt in Crash in Paynesville Saturday Morning

WJON

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a motorcycle crash in Paynesville Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says shortly before 10:00 a.m., two motorcycles going north on Business 23 West collided near the entrance to Casey's gas station.

One of the drivers, 33-year-old Nicholas Warborg of Parker Prairie, was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver, 28-year-old Stephen Brunson of Henning, was not hurt.

Filed Under: crash reports, minnesota state patrol, motorcycle crash, paynesville, Stearns County
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
