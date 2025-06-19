Motorcycle Rider Hurt In Crash With Pickup

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- There were injuries in a crash involving a pickup and a motorcycle.

The incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 25 in Buffalo in Wright County.  The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup was turning onto Highway 25 at Anderson Avenue when it collided with the bike.

The driver of the motorcycle, 53-year-old David Gleason of Monticello, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old boy driving the pickup was also taken to Buffalo Hospital.

