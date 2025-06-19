Motorcycle Rider Hurt In Crash With Pickup
BUFFALO (WJON News) -- There were injuries in a crash involving a pickup and a motorcycle.
The incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 25 in Buffalo in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup was turning onto Highway 25 at Anderson Avenue when it collided with the bike.
The driver of the motorcycle, 53-year-old David Gleason of Monticello, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Get our free mobile app
The 17-year-old boy driving the pickup was also taken to Buffalo Hospital.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Love Conquers All At Dancing With Our Stars Finale
- Join The Quilting Buzz At River's Edge Convention Center
- St. Cloud Optimist Club Shines At Regional Event
- GSDC Accepting Nominations for Two Awards
- Construction Starting On New Eatery On St. Cloud's East End
Chicago at the Ledge Amphitheater
Chicago was at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on June 13th, 2025 with all their hits, and it was the third of four shows by frontline acts at the Ledge for the week.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt