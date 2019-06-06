Motorcycle Driver Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash

ELK RIVER -- A motorcycle driver was hurt in a crash in Elk River. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 10:00 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 10 and Upland Avenue.

Forty-nine-year-old Susan Scott of Big Lake was going west on Highway 10 on her motorcycle when a pickup turned in front of her. Scott was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The pickup driver, 40-year-old Lisa Sommers of Zimmerman and her passenger, were not hurt.

