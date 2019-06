ELK RIVER -- A Princeton man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Elk River. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday on southbound Highway 169 at Jackson Avenue.

Forty-two-year-old Daniel Augustus of Princeton was driving a motorcycle that rear-ended a car.

Augustus was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, 47-year-old Philip Balsimo of Princeton, was not hurt.