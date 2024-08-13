Mosque Getting Threatening Calls From St. Cloud Number

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is holding a news conference after what they say a series of threatening phone calls were made from St. Cloud.

CAIR-MN will join leaders of the Dar Al-Qalam Islamic Center Tuesday at noon to urge law enforcement to investigate a series of threatening phone calls directed at the mosque as hate crimes.

Over the past few days, the mosque has received more than 14 phone calls from a St. Cloud-based phone number. The caller has left voicemails containing veiled threats and anti-muslim slurs.

CAIR-MN says there have been 33 incidents of Mosque attacks in Minnesota since 2021 and they are asking the St. Cloud Police Department and the FBI to investigate this individual.

