LITTLE FALLS -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Department is warning parents about a potential threat on social media.

They said in a press release Thursday that information was brought to them regarding a TiKToK video that may have identified Little Falls, Pierz, and Royalton School Districts in threats.

They have not found the post or those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriffs are asking parents to urge kids to keep social media activity positive and respectful.

