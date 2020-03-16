Morrison Co. Officials Investigate Early Morning Bar Burglary

LITTLE FALLS -- Law enforcement is looking for whoever burglarized the Red Rooster Bar in Genola early Monday morning.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the burglary happened around 2:30 a.m. The suspect or suspects entered the bar through a small sliding window on the back side of the bar.

Cash tills, pull tab machines, game machines and an ATM were pried open and money was taken.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233.