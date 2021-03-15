Morrison County Sheriff Investigating String of Burglaries

LITTLE FALLS -- Morrison County authorities are asking for help solving several home burglaries over the weekend.

The Sheriff's Office has received numerous calls of burglaries northeast of Little Falls, specifically Belle Prairie and Ripley Townships.

The sheriff says burglars pried open doors to enter outbuildings. Items reported missing include long guns, hunting equipment, a compound bow, chain saws, a battery charger and miscellaneous tools.

Authorities remind you to keep your property locked and report any suspicious activity immediately.

If you have information on the thefts, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at (320) 632-9233.