LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Morrison County Sheriff is reminding drivers to obey the laws around school buses. He says that since the beginning of the school year, they have received five separate school bus stop arm violation reports, four in Little Falls and one in Royalton.

The sheriff reminds all motorists when the yellow lights are flashing, you should slow down and prepare to stop. When the red lights are flashing and the stop arm is out, you need to stop and stay back at least 20 feet.

The sheriff says they are taking the issue very seriously, and patrols along school bus routes will be increased. All reported incidents will continue to be investigated thoroughly, and bus camera footage will be reviewed when available. Citations and charges will be pursued when violations are confirmed.