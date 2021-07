Morrison County Motorcycle Crash Sends Isanti Man to the Hospital

PIERZ TOWNSHIP -- An Isanti man had to be taken to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle north of Buckman Monday morning.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 78-year-old Robert Morley was heading north on Highway 25 at around 9:45 a.m. when he entered a curve, went into the ditch and rolled.

Mayo Ambulance brought Morley to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.

The sheriff's office says Morley was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

