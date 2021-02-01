Morrison County Man Hurt in Snowmobile Crash

RANDALL -- A central Minnesota man was taken to the hospital over the weekend after crashing his snowmobile.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Saturday near Randall.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Ezra Spandl of Randall was riding on a trail along Bison Road when he hit an approach and was thrown from the machine.

Mayo Clinic brought Spandl to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.

