Morrison County Man Hurt in Sledding Accident

MOUNT MORRIS TOWNSHIP -- A Hillman man was hurt over the weekend, after the sled he was riding in hit a tree.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call about an accident involving a snowmobile at about 6:40 p.m. Saturday. It happened on private property about seven miles south of Hillman.

A snowmobile driven by 54-year-old Cathryn Dullinger was pulling a sled occupied by 55-year-old Richard Dullinger when the tow rope broke. Sheriff's officials say the sled then hit a tree.

Richard Dullinger was brought by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

