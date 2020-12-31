Morrison County Historical Society Redesigns Candlelight Hike

LITTLE FALLS -- The Morrison County Historical Society is putting a new twist on a popular New Year's event.

Executive Director Mary Warner says their annual Candlelight Hike normally guides hikers on lit trails between the Charles A. Lindbergh State Park, The Charles A Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum and the Charles A. Lindbergh House and Museum.

She says this year, the event was redesigned into a 'Candle-less Hike and Scavenger Hunt.'

Starting Friday through January 10th between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., hikers, snowshoers and skiers can follow the groomed trails between the three sites, while searching for answers on their scavenger hunt board. Anyone who answers all the questions correctly will be entered to win a prize.

Warner says they wanted to continue the New Year's tradition while allowing households to enjoy the natural surrounding of the sites and engage with history.

You can pick up scavenger hunt form at the self-registration station at the park office at Lindbergh State Park. When finished, you can dropped off the form in the mail slot in the park office door. The event is free.