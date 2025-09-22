LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A 17-year-old boy was hurt in an ATV crash. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Saturday, just before 7:00 p.m. on Grouse Road, about four miles north of Little Falls.

The Little Falls boy was traveling south in the ditch when he lost control, and the ATV rolled. He was thrown from the ATV, and it landed on top of him. He was wearing a helmet.

The boy was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital and then airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with unknown injuries. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Life Link III, and Mayo Ambulance.