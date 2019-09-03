Morris W. Steckman, 68, St. Cloud

February 20, 1951 – September 1, 2019

Morris W. Steckman, age 68, of St. Cloud, MN, passed peacefully surrounded by loving family on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Peace United Church of Christ, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 9-11 AM on Saturday at church. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Morris was born February 20, 1951 in Le Sueur, MN to Willard and Eva (Horneman) Steckman. He graduated from Le Sueur High School in 1969. Morris Willard Steckman served his country, beginning March 19,1970, with the USAF 764th Radar Squadron at Saint Albans AFS in 1970-1971. Morris transferred to Hahn AFB in Kirchberg Germany until returning stateside in 1973. Sgt. Morris Steckman was discharged March 18, 1976.

Morris was a master of nearly all things construction. Most recently Morris found passion in creating custom cutting boards, including a cutting board that won the 2019 National Veterans Creative Arts competition.

Morris married Deanna on March 23, 1991 at Salem Lutheran Church in West St. Paul. They loved exploring new communities, purchasing 8 homes over 28 years. Together they enjoyed antiquing, attending rummage and antique sales. They enjoyed riding motorcycles, as well as their bicycles! Over the last decade more focus was placed on woodworking, family, gardening, and NDSU Bison Football.

Morris is survived by his wife Deanna; children, Nathan Steckman, Jeanne (Travis) Gran, Sarah (Cory) Lewis, Austin Johnson, Angela (Wade) Weinell; grandchildren, Narissa, Samantha, Eli, Arianna, Deondre, Noah, Anjonique, Makyla, Calvin, Cody, Cory Jr. "CJ", D’maurie, Darius, Emma, D’von; great grandson, Radlee; siblings, John (Betty) Steckman, Diana Cole and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Nicholas and brother-in-law, Stan Cole.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Disabled American Veterans.