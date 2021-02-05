Morris; SC Hospital Covid-19 Numbers Drop Again [PODCAST]

CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON today. He says the number of positive Covid-19 patients at St. Cloud Hospital has dropped to 20 people with a third of those in the ICU. He says those numbers are on-par with their numbers they had back in September. He says this is good news but people still need to be aware that the virus is still spreading in our community and we could see increases in cases on occasion but he's hoping the worst is behind us. Listen to our 2-part conversation below.

The rollout of Covid-19 vaccines continues this week but Morris says the amount of doses they received from the federal government was lower that they had received the week before. He says the doses they received this week is 2,000. He says they continue to vaccinate health care workers, first responders, those living in long-term care facilities, 65+ people in the community and educators. He says they are still in "don't call us, we'll call you mode". Morris says they along with the state are contacting some vulnerable people that may not fit in the categories that were mentioned above.

He suggests that people keep their CentraCare "My Chart" information up to date and to find information there about the vaccine on their website. Morris is still optimistic that the vaccine will be available to whomever wants it by May or early June. He says the approval of the Johnson and Johnson and/or Astrazeneca vaccines would likely help with supply issues and improve their timeline for vaccines available for the general public.

Dr. George Morris joins me weekly and our conversations air on WJON Saturdays from 7:10-7:50 a.m. and every other Friday from 8:10-8:50.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app