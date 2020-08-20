Morph Salon & Barbershop Excited To Have Vision Become Reality

WAITE PARK -- A new combination salon and barbershop business is ready to give you that long awaited haircut.

Morph Salon & Barbershop opened just last week inside the former Professional Looks Salon building inside the Marketplace Mall in Waite Park.

Natasha Sankey and her business partner Sam Haug say they've had a welcoming response and are excited to grow their business. Listen Below.

An official grand opening will take place on August 31st. Morph Salon & Barbershop is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and by appointment Saturday's.