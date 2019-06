MORA -- A Mora woman was killed when the car she was driving collided head-on with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 1:45 p.m. Monday on Highway 65, south or Mora.

Forty-two-year-old Stacy Gariepy of Mora was going north when she crossed the center line and collided with the big rig. Gariepy died in the crash.

The semi driver, 35-year-old Jason Cash of Harris, was taken to Mora Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.