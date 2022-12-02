Moorhead Police Asking For Public’s Help in Death Investigation

MOORHEAD (WJON News) -- Police in Moorhead are asking for the public's help with a murder investigation.

Investigators are looking for 25-year-old James Kollie Junior, who may be driving the victim's black 2016 Honda Pilot.

A woman has been found dead in a Moorhead home with apparent traumatic injuries.

Moorhead police asked the public for help on Friday after family members went to check on the woman Thursday night and found her deceased. Police say the woman had suffered traumatic injuries and there was no sign of forced entry into her home.

Her body was being sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.