Moorhead Man Hurt in Crash Near Albany

ALBANY -- A Moorhead man was hurt in a crash near Albany Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 4:20 p.m. on westbound Interstate 94.

A semi was in the right lane when a car tried to pass it in the left lane and the two collided. The car went into the ditch and hit the cable barriers.

The car driver, 21-year-old Abdikani Hassan of Moorhead, was taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver, 33-year-old Parwinder Singh of Ottawa, was not hurt.