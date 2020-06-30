Montrose Woman Hurt in Crash in Buffalo

BUFFALO -- A Montrose woman was hurt in a crash in Buffalo. The Minnesota State Patrol says that it happened at about 6:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 25 and 5th Street Northeast.

A vehicle driven by 51-year-old Michelle Quinn of Montrose was going west on 5th street while a pickup driven by 38-year-old Jefrey Vergin of Montrose was going north on Highway 25 when the collided in the intersection.

Quinn was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Vergin was not hurt.