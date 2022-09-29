Montrose Woman Dead and Two Others Hurt in Wright County Crash

WOODLAND TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Montrose woman is dead and two people from Winsted were seriously hurt in a Wright County crash Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of County Road 30 and County Road 110 southwest of Montrose at about 2:30 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

First responders arrived to find 52-year-old Molly Bickman dead at the scene. The driver of the other car, 71-year-old Sharon Lachermeier, and her passenger, 72-year-old William Norman were taken to the hospital by Lifelink helicopter and Ridgeview ambulance.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says Bickman was driving her SUV south on County Road 110 and Lachermeier was westbound on County Road 30 when the two vehicles collided.

The crash remains under investigation.

