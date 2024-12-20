Montrose Man Pleads Guilty to Causing Fatal Crash in Becker

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A Montrose man who caused a crash last summer that killed a Becker man has pleaded guilty.

The Sherburne County Attorney's Office says 21-year-old Bradley Johnson pleaded guilty to fleeing an officer resulting in death, receiving stolen property, and criminal vehicular operation.

The plea agreement calls for just over 13 years in prison.

The incident started when a sheriff's deputy spotted Johnson in a stolen pickup on July 6th. Johnson was heading south on Highway 10 out of St. Cloud when the deputy gave chase.

The chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph. The deputy lost sight of the pickup but soon spotted a cloud of dust and multiple vehicles that crashed on Highway 10 near Liberty Lane.

The chain-reaction crash killed 36-year-old Christopher Vyskocil of Becker and injured a second person who survived.

After the collision, Johnson told authorities he had taken heroin about five hours beforehand. A blood test showed the presence of fentanyl in Johnson's system.

Johnson will be sentenced on March 7th.

