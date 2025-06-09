Monticello Woman Hurt in Single-Vehicle Crash Monday

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Monticello woman went to the hospital Monday morning after crashing her SUV.

The incident happened at around 9:50 a.m. on Highway 25 in Buffalo.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 32-year-old Miranda Kuta was traveling north on Highway 25 when she left the roadway at 47th Street and crashed.

Kuta was taken to the Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

