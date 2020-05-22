Monticello Woman Hurt in Crash Near Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE -- A Monticello woman was hurt in a crash near Clear Lake Friday afternoon. The incident happened on Highway 25 at County Road 3 shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 42-year-old Kristi Dryden was going north on Highway 25 and attempting to turn onto westbound County Road 3.

Authorities say a cargo van driven by 22-year-old Nathan Young of Pierz was attempting to pass another vehicle when it hit the car.

Dryden was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Young was not hurt.