Monticello Receives Funds for New Water Treatment Plant

MONTICELLO (WJON News) - The city of Monticello will continue to work on a water treatment plant update thanks to $11 million in the recently-passed Minnesota state bonding bill.

Monticello City Administrator Rachel Leonard says after the city found elevated levels of manganese in the water, they started looking at ways to remedy the problem.

And the best way that we could do that is through the construction of a centralized water treatment facility. (That) will allow us to treat both manganese and iron as well as some other safe drinking water enhancements. We feel like this is a really good opportunity to make sure that going forward, we continue to provide our residents with safe healthy drinking water.

The $11 million in the state bonding bill will go towards the final designs of the new facility, which Leonard hopes to be available for bids sometime in 2024.

