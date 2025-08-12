Monticello Nuclear Plant Holds Annual Emergency Preparedness Drill
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- There will be a lot of activity near the Monticello Nuclear Plant on Tuesday.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety, along with other state, county, and city agencies, will participate in a simulated emergency at the Monticello Nuclear
Generating Plant.
The annual exercise tests the capabilities of federal, state, and local agencies in the event of an incident at the plant.
Anyone near the Monticello plant may see emergency responders in the area. There is no need to be alarmed.
The activities are on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
