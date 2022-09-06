Monticello Man Killed in Crash in Meeker County
KINGSTON -- A Monticello man died in a rollover in Meeker County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Monday at about 5:45 p.m. in Kingston Township.
A car was going south on Highway 15 when it went off the road, overcorrected and rolled.
A 22-year-old Monticello man died in the crash. The man's name has not been released yet.
A four-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries, an infant was not hurt in the crash.
