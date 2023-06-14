Monticello Man Arrested, Charged in Hutchinson Theft Incident

HUTCHINSON (WJON News) -- A Monticello man was arrested and charged after Hutchinson Police responded to a theft in progress at the Target store on Sunday afternoon.

At just after 4:00 p.m., the first responding officer on the scene discovered the suspect walking in the parking lot and made verbal commands for the suspect to stop. The suspect acknowledged the officer’s presence but proceeded to enter the vehicle they arrived in. The officer stepped onto the running board of the vehicle in an attempt to stop the driver. The suspect attempted to flee with the officer on the running board of the SUV and reversed, crashing into a cart corral. The officer was able to reach into the vehicle and put it in park.

Twenty-six-year-old Preston Bredow was arrested and formally charged in McLeod County with Felony – Obstruct Legal Process – Interfere, w/Peace Officer, Felony – Controlled Substance Crime in the 5th Degree, Felony – Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle, and Gross Misdemeanor – Theft.

Police say there was a female passenger and a toddler in the vehicle at the time of the incident but no injuries were reported.

Get our free mobile app

Bredow also had active warrants out of Dakota County ( 3 Felony – Theft, 1 Misdemeanor – Theft warrants - $3000 bail each), Anoka County (4 Misdemeanor – Theft warrants - $200 bail each), and Wright County (Felony – Terroristic Threats, and 5th Degree Assault warrants – Body Only).

Bredow was transported to the McLeod County Jail.

This story courtesy of KDUZ in Hutchinson.

READ RELATED ARTICLES