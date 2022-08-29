Month Later $1 Million MN Lottery Ticket Remains Unclaimed

ROSEVILLE -- It has been one month since a ticket sold in Minnesota won one million dollars in the Mega Millions game and the winner still hasn't come forward.

The winning one million dollar ticket was sold for the July 29th drawing at the Casey's General Store in Fridley.

A second winning one million ticket sold in Minnesota for that same drawing has already been claimed. That was sold in Forest Lake.

Mega Millions Lottery officials say the person holding the winning ticket for the July 29th jackpot also has not come forward. The ticket sold in Des Plaines, Illinois is worth $1.34 billion.

The holders of both of those winning tickets have a full year to claim their prize.