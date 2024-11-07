Molson Coors Closing Historic Leinenkugel’s Brewery

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WISCONSIN (WJON News) -- Multinational brewer Molson Coors plans to close the Leinenkugel's Brewery in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

The move will end more than 150 years of brewing in the northwestern Wisconsin city where “Leinie’s” was born.

Molson Coors is shutting down the Chippewa Falls Brewery and Leinenkugel’s 10th Street Brewery in Milwaukee on January 17th.

More than 50 workers are expected to lose jobs in Chippewa Falls.

One of the main free entertainment stages at the Minnesota State Fair is named “ The Leinie’s Lodge."