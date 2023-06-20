Molly L. Martin, 50, Sauk Rapids

March 5, 1973 - June 18, 2023

Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Molly L. Martin, age 50, who passed away Sunday in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Dr. Timothy J. Rehwaldt will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the services Friday at the funeral home. There will be a prayer service at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Molly was born March 5, 1973 in St. Cloud to Albert & Betty (Sadlo) Martin. She married Tim Mendel on December 23, 2020 in St. Cloud. Molly lived in the St. Cloud area all of her life and worked for St. Cloud Eye Clinic for 14 years. She was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts. Molly enjoyed Girl Scouts, target shooting, collecting Precious Moments, flamingos, and traveling. She had a great sense of humor and she was The Queen of Organization. Molly was a social butterfly, charismatic, positive, and full of life.

Survivors include her husband, Tim Mendel of Sauk Rapids; children, Haley Martin-Weyer of Randall and Tanner Martin-Weyer of Foley; sisters, Kimberley (Steve) Whittles of Pace, FL, Lori and Dawn; and mother-in-law, Geraldine Mendel of Sauk Rapids. Molly was preceded in death by her parents; and her dog, Bogart.