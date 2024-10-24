Moderate, Severe Drought Getting Worse Across Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Any rain at all in the forecast is welcome news as the drought continues to get worse this fall.

This week's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 86 percent of Minnesota is now in a Moderate Drought, up from 72 percent last week. And, 43 percent of the state is now in a Severe Drought, up from 28 percent last week.

U.S. Drought Monitor U.S. Drought Monitor loading...

St. Cloud has had just .49 of an inch of rain so far in the fall months of September and October. The driest fall on record in St. Cloud was .61 of an inch back in 1952.

Driest Falls on Record in St. Cloud:

#1). .61 - 1952

#2). 1.92 - 1923

#3). 1.95 - 1976

#4). 2.24 - 1912

Last month we had the third driest September on record in St. Cloud, so far we're tied for the fourth driest October on record. So far in October, St. Cloud is nearly two inches of rain below normal, and for the fall months so far we are mover than 4 1/2 inches below normal.

Driest September on Record in St. Cloud:

#1). .07 - 1952

#2). .24 - 2012

#3). .35 - 2024

Driest October on Record in St. Cloud:

#1). .00 - 1895

#2). .07 - 1944

#2). .07 - 1952

#4). .14 - 1978

#5). .19 - 1962

#5). .19 - 1964

Get our free mobile app

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

We do have a good chance to see some light rain later today (Thursday), and another good chance of rain on Wednesday.

READ RELATED ARTICLES