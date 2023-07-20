MNSU Teamsters at Seven Campuses Authorize Strike

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – Minnesota State University administrative and service faculty have overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike. That includes employees at St Cloud State University.

The group represented by Teamsters Local 320 will host a virtual news conference on Friday at 1:00 p.m.

MNSU administrative and service faculty work in admissions, financial aid, housing, health services, mental health services, student registration, course scheduling, student activities, event planning, teaching, international student services, and more.

Administrative and service faculty voted by 97.5 percent to authorize a strike if Minnesota State does not advance the workers’ economic priorities for living wages and for an equity and compression study.

Local 320 represents more than 800 administrative and service faculty at seven MNSU campuses, including Bemidji State University, Metro State University, Minnesota State University Mankato, Moorhead State University, Saint Cloud State University, Southwest Minnesota State University, and Winona State University.

