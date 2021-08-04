MnDOT: 2020-21 Winter Costs Total $116 million

ST. PAUL – The Minnesota Department of Transportation spent nearly $116 million dollars to clear roads during the 2020-21 winter season.

The annual report breaks down fiscal year costs, winter severity, snow totals and other factors. Statistics are separated by each of MnDOT’s eight districts to show impacts across the state.

Graphic courtesy of MnDOT

The statewide snowfall average was 53 inches during the 2020-21 winter season. The various winter events created a statewide Winter Severity Index score of 86, the lowest index score in the past five years. The Winter Severity Index compares nine factors that affect snow and ice removal, including temperature, hours of snowfall, blowing snow and precipitation type.

With fewer and less severe winter events, MnDOT used less road salt and sand during the 2020-21 winter season compared to previous years. Crews continue to see success using chemical applications, like brine, to clear roads.

