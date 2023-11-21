MN Woman Sentenced to 10 Days for Role in US Capitol Breach

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) -- A woman from southeast Minnesota will spend ten days in prison and 90 days in home detention for her actions during the U-S Capitol breach on January 6th, 2021.

The U-S Attorney's Office in Washington, D-C says 41-year-old Victoria White of Rochester was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

Prosecutors say video shows White helping another rioter enter the Capitol who proceeded to assault officers and later grab a Metro Police Department officer and one of their shields.

Get our free mobile app

She was arrested in Rochester last March.