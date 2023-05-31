MN Unemployment Extended to Hourly School Employees

For more than 80 years, hourly school employees like bus drivers, lunchroom staff, and paraprofessionals have not been eligible for unemployment benefits when they’re laid off for the summer.

That is about to change.

The Minnesota Legislature has passed, and Governor Walz has signed into law, a bill that would allow hourly school employees to access partial wage replacement through the state during the summer.

Read the complete bill here.

The law makes Minnesota the first state to issue unemployment benefits to school employees laid off once the school year ends.

Paraprofessionals, hourly staff, and school bus drivers will have to show proof that they are actively looking for employment before receiving unemployment benefits, but backers of the bill say it allows those workers more financial security during the summer months.

