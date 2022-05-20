MN Senate GOP Leader: Deal is Close on $4B Tax Relief Package

ST. PAUL -- Senate Republican Majority Leader Jeremy Miller said Thursday afternoon that negotiators are close to wrapping up a deal with Minnesota House Democrats on a four-billion-dollar tax relief package.

Permanent income tax reductions won't be as large as Republicans want because some of the four billion dollars legislative leaders and the governor agreed on, must go to other areas -- likely including property tax relief that House Democrats want.

The governor wanted one-time rebates -- "Walz checks" -- but Miller indicates that's *not* in the compromise package.

And what about totally eliminating state income tax on Social Security benefits regardless of income, one of Republicans' top priorities?

"We sure hope so. We have been fighting for it for a number of years, and now is the time to get it done."

But that's still up in the air?

"It's still a priority for Republicans."

And House Democrats and Governor Walz have been pushing for tax breaks for working families.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.