MN PUC Approves Xcel Rate Increase

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Thursday, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved a much smaller rate increase than Xcel Energy had asked for.

The Commission approved a rate increase of about $306 million, or just under 10 percent, spread out over three years.

$92 million in 2022

$93 million in 2023

$121 million for 2024

Xcel Energy had initially requested an increase of $677.72, or a 21-percent increase.

In addition, the Commission made several decisions:

Established a return on equity of 9.25% for Xcel,

Required Xcel to establish a low-income rate,

Reduced the monthly basic charge for residential and small business customers,

Denied the recovery of excessive costs for executive compensation,

Continued to work to investigate advanced rate designs including time of use rates.

The final rate is lower than the interim rate Xcel has been charging, so customers will see a refund in the next few months.

The multi-year plan means Xcel Energy cannot file another rate case until November of 2024.

