MN Office of Cannabis Management to Announce Licensing Steps

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to announce the next steps to launch the state's cannabis industry.

The OCM had to pivot after a Ramsey County judge halted the cannabis license pre-approval lottery originally scheduled for November 26th.

The OCM says it remains committed to launching an equitable, sustainable, and responsible cannabis marketplace in Minnesota.

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock