MN Medical Cannabis Program to Add Edibles in 2022

ST. PAUL -- Infused edibles like gummies and chews will be an allowed form of medical cannabis next year.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the new delivery method will be effective starting on August 1st.

Currently, the permitted forms of medical cannabis are pills, vapor oil, liquids, topicals, powdered mixtures, and orally dissolvable products like lozenges.

Starting this March, registered patients will also be eligible for dried raw, smokable cannabis, which was approved by the 2021 Minnesota Legislature.

No new conditions were added this year.

When the state legislature authorized the creation of the state's medical cannabis program, the law included nine conditions that qualified a patient to receive the product. Since then, the list of conditions has grown to 17.