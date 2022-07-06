Central Minnesotans Share Their Thoughts On The Legalization Of Edibles

Hey, how are you? Kelly and I asked you this morning through the app chat feature what your thoughts were on the legalization of edibles here in Minnesota. Well, you did NOT disappoint and we got plenty of answers and opinions on the matter.

Before I share some of the thoughts and opinions that were given to us this morning, this is what is now allowed in Minnesota, since July 1st in terms of THC edibles:

The law which took effect on Friday allows people 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages that contain a limited amount of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that creates a high. The products sold must not contain more than 5 mg of THC per serving, and no more than 50 mg per package. Five milligrams is about half the standard dose found in recreational marijuana products in other states. - WJON

Here is what some of our listeners had to say through the app.

A paramedic here in Central Minnesota had this to say about the legalization of edibles

I’m a paramedic, and I’m all for MN legalizing gummies and eventually marijuana in general. I’d rather take care of someone who’s high over someone who’s drunk any day of the week and twice on Sundays.

The only time I’ve had problems with someone who’s high is when it’s some shady street stuff that’s been laced with something.

Legalizing it so people obtain it from good dispensaries prevents bad trips from happening

There were some in the listening audience that didn't feel as positive about the legalization

Sad day for our state how can something be partially legal! They are fools to think a smaller dose will not impair people makes me angry Kelly and I had to ask them did this mean they wanted it to be FULLY legal or NOT AT ALL we did get a response back from our listener who gave us some clarity on their comment.

NOT AT ALL

Justrelaxing asked a good question surrounding the new edibles

My concern with edibles is, how can police test if you are under the influence? Similar to alcohol? If 5mg edibles can be sold, if someone eats 10 of them are they legally high which then they are under the influence, and what is considered under influence limits for driving?

We even managed to hear from an anonymous friend in law enforcement here in Central Minnesota, who gave us their thoughts on the legalization of edibles.

I work in law enforcement. I am hoping that with this pass there will be fewer charges involving weed (I understand it’s only the gummies that are legal). But honestly weed is a petty charge and most of us don’t care about it as much as the hard stuff

Get our free mobile app

Where ever you fall on the conversation surrounding the legalization of edibles here in Minnesota, feel free to let us know what you think about it using our FREE app and the app chat feature.

Bucket List Minnesota Glamping in a Lakeside Covered Wagon