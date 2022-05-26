MN Man Charged in Alleged Sextortion of More Than 500 Girls

ST. PAUL -- A Minnesota man has been charged with an extensive online sextortion scheme that victimized more than 500 minor girls across the country.

According to court documents, for about five years 31-year-old Yue Vang of St. Paul created and used multiple apps and social media services like Kik, Snapchat, and Skype to talk to hundreds of underage girls throughout the country and beyond.

Vang created fake female personae to prey on the girls he met online in order to convince them to create sexually explicit images and videos to send to him.

He also threatened to show those images to their family, friends and classmates unless they sent him more images and videos.

To date, at least 500 girls have been identified, although law enforcement is trying to confirm the identity of many other victims.

If convicted, Vang faces a minimum of 15 years in prison.