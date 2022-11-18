MN Landscape Arboretum All Decked Out for the Holidays

CHASKA (WJON News) -- The winter lights are on display at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.

The .75-mile walking route is lit up with light displays.  You can see a 16-foot weeping willow tree and walk through the giant apple, which pays tribute to the Horticultural Research Center's apple research.  There's also marshmallow roasting over an open fire at the S'mores Village.

The Eatery at the Arboretum has a dinner menu, or visit the cash bar on the Oswald Visitor Center balcony.

They also have the return of their 25-foot Poinsettia Tree, created using more than 500 red, white and pink poinsettias.  And, you might hear holiday music from local performers on select nights.

On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays you can park at the SouthWest Transit Bus station and take the bus to the Arboretum.

Tickets are $10 for Minnesota Landscape Arboretum members and $25 for non-members.

