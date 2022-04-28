MN House Passes Over $3B School Funding Bill

ST. PAUL -- The Democrat-controlled Minnesota House Wednesday passed a bill that would use over three billion dollars of the state's budget surplus for E-12 education through 2025.

Mendota Heights Democrat Ruth Richardson says the bill makes important investments in student mental health and special education, plus...

"I'm voting for a bold literacy plan and culturally-responsive literacy, evidence-based programming for our students."

Austin Republican Patricia Mueller responded:

"Out of a one-billion-dollar education supplemental bill, five million is for literacy."

Republicans say the bill builds an education bureaucracy but does little to improve students' performance in basic academic areas.

