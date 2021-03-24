MN Driver’s License Extension End in One Week

ST. PAUL -- As many as 132,000 Minnesotans need to get their driver's licenses renewed in the next week.

The Department of Public Safety says those folks who got COVID-19 driver's license and ID card extensions have to get them renewed by March 31st.

The quickest and easiest renewal option is online at drive.mn.gov.

You can renew in person, including this Saturday at one of several exam stations including the one in St. Cloud. The St. Cloud exam station is open Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until noon on a first-come-first-served basis.

The Department of Public Safety did mail letters to every cardholder whose credentials will expire on March 31st.

