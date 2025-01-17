MN Bar Association Opposes Expanding Sales Tax to Legal Services

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota lawyers and the legal community are speaking out against Governor Walz's proposed sales tax on their services.

A statement from the Minnesota Bar Association says,

"Minnesotans often need to hire lawyers when they are vulnerable and suffering, including situations involving bankruptcy, eviction, foreclosure, child custody, criminal accusations, personal injury, and domestic violence. "

The governor's budget proposal would extend the state’s sales tax to legal, accounting, trust, and other financial services.