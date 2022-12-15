MN Adds More Jobs

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Officials in Minnesota are celebrating 14 consecutive months of job growth.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development reports the state gained more than 6,800 jobs in November.

Minnesota’s unemployment rate inched up two-tenths of a point to 2.3% in November while the labor force participation rate remained steady at almost 68%.

DEED Commissioner Steve Grove says the state is growing faster than most states.

Minnesota's economy remains strong and has grown faster than most states in 2022. Fourteen straight months of job growth is a good sign as we head into the new year. If you're looking for good employment with strong wages, Minnesota is a great place to be.

Closer to home, St. Cloud gained over 2,500 jobs, or about 2.3% job growth.

Over the month, leisure and hospitality grew the fastest, posting an additional 17,253 jobs, with arts, entertainment, and recreation taking 24% of that number. Construction lost over 2,300 jobs.

Wages continue to grow faster in Minnesota than in the rest of the nation. The average hourly wage grew to $35.34 in November. That’s up $1.90 on average over the last year.