SAUK RAPIDS -- There is an MMA fighting event in town this weekend.

Bud Brawl II is at Sports Arena East in Sauk Rapids Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

The event is being organized by Huff Entertainment Solutions.

General admission tickets are $30 but prices will increase at the door.

Back in May, we told you the Sauk Rapids City Council was asked to approve an amusement license for the event.