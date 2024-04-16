Mitchell Alan Munsterman, 34, Morris

May 15, 1989 - April 15, 2024

attachment-Mitchell Munsterman loading...

Memorial services will be at 5:30 PM on Thursday, April 18th, 2024 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Morris, MN for Mitchell Alan Munsterman, 34 of Morris who passed away Monday, April 15, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Reed Stockman will officiate. Family and friends may gather from 4:00 PM until the start of the service at 5:30 at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Mitchell Munsterman was born May 15, 1989 in Morris to Troy and Lori (Dingman) Munsterman. He attended Morris High School graduating in 2008. He then attended Anoka Technical College earning an AAS Degree in Welding and Metal Fabrication, graduating at the top of his class in May of 2012. He went on to exceed in the welding manufacturing field. Mitchell had a love for the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his daughters, Jemma Chase and Raelyn Munsterman; his parents Troy and Lori Munsterman of Morris; sister and brother; Nicole (Sam) Nail of Mindoro, WI., and Matthew (Marissa) Munsterman, of Fosston, MN., Special friend Paige Strand of Morris; nieces, Vada & Braidey Nail and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Clarence and Mildred Dingman and Joann Munsterman.